733 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases has gone up to 1,197.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) -Oklahoma has surpassed 475,000 cases of the Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 733 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total to 475,578 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases has gone up to 1,197.

One new death from the virus was also reported Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths from the Coronavirus so far to 8,707 according to the CDC.

There are currently 9,177 presumed active cases of the virus across the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the active case numbers across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Comanche County: 264
  • Grady County: 36
  • Stephens County: 25
  • Caddo County: 8
  • Jackson County: 9
  • Beckham County: 10
  • Washita County: 13
  • Kiowa County: 2
  • Tillman County: 3
  • Jefferson County: 1
  • Cotton County: 4
  • Greer County: 0
  • Harmon County: 1

