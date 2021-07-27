733 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) -Oklahoma has surpassed 475,000 cases of the Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 733 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total to 475,578 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases has gone up to 1,197.

One new death from the virus was also reported Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths from the Coronavirus so far to 8,707 according to the CDC.

There are currently 9,177 presumed active cases of the virus across the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the active case numbers across southwest Oklahoma:

Comanche County: 264

Grady County: 36

Stephens County: 25

Caddo County: 8

Jackson County: 9

Beckham County: 10

Washita County: 13

Kiowa County: 2

Tillman County: 3

Jefferson County: 1

Cotton County: 4

Greer County: 0

Harmon County: 1

