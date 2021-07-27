Chattanooga VFD to host Fish Fry

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Fish Fry fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 31.

It will also be Chief Hayden Crow’s first fundraiser as head of the fire department.

The event will take place at the Chattanooga Fire Station and drive-through will be available at the Civic Center.

Fish will be provided by Frazer Bank.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.