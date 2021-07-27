Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holding fish fry Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, a fish fry is being held to help the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Hayden Crow says any money raised will be put to great use.

“We hope to use it to help build up the department. We kind of lost a truck or two last year and we’re trying to rebuild and keep our equipment and PPE up to date. With Covid last year, we need to kind of restock our stuff,” Crow said.

Crow said two older trucks unexpectedly died on them last year and they need to be replaced.

“If we’re down a truck or two we might have to call a neighboring department,” Crow said.

When that happens, it can affect the people the department serves.

“We have to have reliable stuff, we have to keep it up to date. If a truck goes down or something, we can’t do the job we need to do to save stuff or even save lives. It may be a second or two that we need it and it doesn’t work, it’s not a good deal,” Crow said.

Crow said they are very thankful for the Chattanooga community for always being willing to help them out and they hope to enjoy a meal with them all this Saturday.

“It’s going to be drive through only, other than that we’re going to change it up, we’ll have the civic center here open if you want to come and socialize with the community,” Crow said.

The event is being put on by the Grandfield Masonic Lodge on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chattanooga Fire Department. They’ll be serving fried fish, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.

