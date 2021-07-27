First Alert Forecast | 7/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kicking off this Tuesday morning, a few showers and thunderstorms have developed across parts of Comanche, Kiowa and southern Caddo county. The feature causing these showers will move southward throughout the day crossing the Red River sometime this evening. Expect the rain chances to stick around as the day goes on. Severe weather (gusty winds and small hail) is not anticipated but do expect heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Outside of any passing showers today will consist of hot temperatures, high humidity and light winds. Once again, highs will top out in the upper 90s for southwest Oklahoma counties and low 100s for those south of the Red River. With dew points topping out in the 60s and 70s, heat indices area wide will stay in the triple digits for much of Texoma! East winds at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight skies will start to clear with temperatures falling into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Our precipitation chances should come to an end come tomorrow as an upper ridge will dominate the central lower 48. With this ridge building, temperatures will continue to climb with triple digit heat index values covering the entire area by Saturday.

A change to our weather pattern will arrive Sunday into Monday as a cold front dives south. Ahead of this front (down sloping or pre-frontal warming) will result in very warm conditions Saturday afternoon. Many will likely experience their first 100 degree day of the year!! With this front includes showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday | skies: mostly sunny | highs: 97° | winds: south 5-15mph | PoPs: 10%

Friday | skies: mostly sunny | highs: 99° | winds: south 5-15mph | PoPs: 10%

Saturday | skies: mostly sunny | highs: 100° | winds: south 10-15mph | PoPs: 10%

Sunday | skies: building clouds | highs: 101° | winds: south 5-15mph | PoPs: 20%

Monday | skies: partly cloudy | highs: 95° | winds: northeast 5-15mph | PoPs: 20%

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

