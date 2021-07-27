Gov. Stitt meets with Azerbaijan President

BAKU, Azerbaijan (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt met Tuesday with the President of Azerbaijan.

During his trip, he has advocated to expand the state’s partnership with the nation of Azerbaijan.

“It was an honor to meet President Aliyev and hear from him about ways Oklahoma can continue to work with the people of Azerbaijan,” said Gov. Stitt. “Oklahoma and Azerbaijan are both energy pioneers and I look forward to strengthening our partnership and connecting Oklahoma companies with the many economic development opportunities here in Azerbaijan.”

Governor Stitt also met with the Azerbaijan Minister of Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He is set to also meet with the country’s Minister of Agriculture.

