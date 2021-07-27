Governor Kevin Stitt heads to Azerbaijan and raises flag at U.S. Embassy

AZERBAIJAN (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is abroad this week, working to expand Oklahoma’s partnerships with Azerbaijan.

On July 26, the Governor landed in the county’s capitol to kick off the weeklong trip.

He met with U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger and raised the Oklahoma state flag at the U.S. Embassy.

The Oklahoma National Guard first established the working relationship between the state and Azerbaijan through the State Partnership Program in 2002.

“Oklahoma and Azerbaijan have a shared focus on energy, agriculture, and innovation, and I am excited to explore this country and meet the Azerbaijani people,” Governor Stitt said in a statement.

