Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Governor Kevin Stitt heads to Azerbaijan and raises flag at U.S. Embassy

Governor Kevin Stitt is abroad this week, working to expand Oklahoma's partnerships with...
Governor Kevin Stitt is abroad this week, working to expand Oklahoma's partnerships with Azerbaijan.(Governor Stitt's Office)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZERBAIJAN (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is abroad this week, working to expand Oklahoma’s partnerships with Azerbaijan.

On July 26, the Governor landed in the county’s capitol to kick off the weeklong trip.

He met with U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger and raised the Oklahoma state flag at the U.S. Embassy.

The Oklahoma National Guard first established the working relationship between the state and Azerbaijan through the State Partnership Program in 2002.

“Oklahoma and Azerbaijan have a shared focus on energy, agriculture, and innovation, and I am excited to explore this country and meet the Azerbaijani people,” Governor Stitt said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple patients were reported in the crash on Ferris and 6th Avenue.
Several hurt in Lawton rollover crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One taken to hospital after Sunday shooting in Lawton
One person went to the hospital by Survival Flight on Sunday after a vehicle rollover on I-44...
Man sent to hospital after rollover crash on I-44
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

Latest News

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Dana Kuehn as new member to Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Tulsa woman to serve on Oklahoma Supreme Court
Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah is in studio to discuss pandemic help for Comanche...
Comanche Nation Chairman discusses pandemic impacts
The Stephens County Humane Society looks to find temporary fosters
Stephens County Humane Society encourages temporary fosters