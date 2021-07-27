Gym equipment fire causes evacuations at Lawton City Jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple inmates had to be evacuated from the Lawton city jail due to a fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to old jail on 4th street around 7:15 A.M. According to the Lawton Fire department the fire was started in an old piece of gym equipment.

Lawton Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said, “Small fire low down there. Cinder block walls so it wasn’t really able to expand from the point of origin. So the building kept it in one location and our guys were able to get it put out fairly quickly.”

At this time LFD has no reason to believe this fire was set intentionally, but they are still investigating. The Lawton Police Department has already moved to the new public safety facility, but the jail hasn’t.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.