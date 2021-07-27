Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase faces Obstructing an Officer and drug charges

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man accused of taking part in a police chase.

Investigators said Dustin Caddo was the passenger in a car fleeing from police on Thursday.

They said the car was going well over 60 miles per hour on residential road, going fast enough to go into a yard on 27th street and G after hitting a curb.

But the driver gained control again and got out of the yard, only stopping in the parking lot of Garret’s Landings apartments.

Police said that’s when Caddo and the driver got out and ran, after which Caddo was quickly arrested.

Officers reportedly found pill bottles containing fentanyl and cocaine along the path Caddo ran.

He’s charged with Obstructing an Officer and drug charges, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple patients were reported in the crash on Ferris and 6th Avenue.
Several hurt in Lawton rollover crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One taken to hospital after Sunday shooting in Lawton
One person went to the hospital by Survival Flight on Sunday after a vehicle rollover on I-44...
Man sent to hospital after rollover crash on I-44
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

Latest News

Dylan Sherill is pleading with people in the area to keep an eye out for his missing mother,...
Search continues for missing Anadarko woman with brain cancer
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Dana Kuehn as new member to Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Tulsa woman to serve on Oklahoma Supreme Court
Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder