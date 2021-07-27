Man arrested after police chase faces Obstructing an Officer and drug charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man accused of taking part in a police chase.

Investigators said Dustin Caddo was the passenger in a car fleeing from police on Thursday.

They said the car was going well over 60 miles per hour on residential road, going fast enough to go into a yard on 27th street and G after hitting a curb.

But the driver gained control again and got out of the yard, only stopping in the parking lot of Garret’s Landings apartments.

Police said that’s when Caddo and the driver got out and ran, after which Caddo was quickly arrested.

Officers reportedly found pill bottles containing fentanyl and cocaine along the path Caddo ran.

He’s charged with Obstructing an Officer and drug charges, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

