Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor

Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.(Jackson County Jail)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Michael Chebon Pueblo, 40, has been arrested on multiple felony charges including one count of rape by Instrumentation and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a Minor.

The crimes were reported to have taken place at The Altus Swimming Pool complex, 121 North Park Ln., on June 16.

According to documents, the crimes involved two juvenile females and an adult female. Pueblo is accused of inappropriate touching while he and the victims were swimming.

Investigators submitted the case to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Marshalls arrested Pueblo, in Lawton on July 23, on the arrest warrants issued through the Jackson County District Court.

Pueblo is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

