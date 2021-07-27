Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council will be holding its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. from City Hall with a lot of topics to tackle. As we now know about a possible new retail center coming to town.

Back in January city council approved the building of a traffic light at 50th and Cache. At the time, KSWO was told the light was initiated by a future developer for safety reasons amongst other reasons.

This morning we now know that a Mathis Center could be going there, in the 4800 block of Cache Road, according to city council documents. In an application filed by Cache Properties LLC, the estimated capital investment is to be just over $16,000,000 dollars.

According to the agenda item, the center would include an Ashley Homestore, Mathis Sleep Center and Mathis Outlet.

At today’s council meeting members will consider an application for Economic Development Assistance for 750-thousand dollars in sales tax reimbursement to help build the traffic signal.

