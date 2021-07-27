Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council will be holding its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. from City Hall with a lot of topics to tackle. As we now know about a possible new retail center coming to town.

Back in January city council approved the building of a traffic light at 50th and Cache. At the time, KSWO was told the light was initiated by a future developer for safety reasons amongst other reasons.

This morning we now know that a Mathis Center could be going there, in the 4800 block of Cache Road, according to city council documents. In an application filed by Cache Properties LLC, the estimated capital investment is to be just over $16,000,000 dollars.

According to the agenda item, the center would include an Ashley Homestore, Mathis Sleep Center and Mathis Outlet.

At today’s council meeting members will consider an application for Economic Development Assistance for 750-thousand dollars in sales tax reimbursement to help build the traffic signal.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest person in connection to Summit Ridge Apartment shooting.
Minor arrested in connection to Summit Ridge Apartments shooting
Injury accident in Elgin on July 26.
Asst. Fire Chief from Sterling critically injured in Monday morning crash
Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
Multiple patients were reported in the crash on Ferris and 6th Avenue.
Several hurt in Lawton rollover crash
Counterfeit bills were given to multiple Lawton businesses recently.
Counterfeit $100 bills used at Lawton businesses

Latest News

Hot temperatures, high humidity and light winds today
First Alert Forecast | 7/27AM
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton as city council discusses traffic signal near would be...
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Dylan Sherill is pleading with people in the area to keep an eye out for his missing mother,...
Search continues for missing Anadarko woman with brain cancer