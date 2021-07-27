Expert Connections
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County

A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of Wagoner County, Okla.
A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of Wagoner County, Okla.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - An Amber Alert has ended after Bryan County deputies chased the suspect down the highway.

Police said they caught 29-year-old Sabrina Spurlock just before 9:00 Monday night at Red Bud Lane and U.S. Highway 69.

She was headed south coming from Wagoner County southeast of Tulsa. That’s where the Wagoner County Sheriff says Spurlock shot a man and left with her 2 kids in her vehicle.

Jail records said she was released from jail for public intoxication around 2:40 this afternoon. The Amber Alert went out just over an hour after that.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said less than 10 minutes after the alert went out, a motel in Atoka called after spotting Spurlock’s vehicle. Shortly after that another caller from Bryan County spotted her.

A pursuit involving Caddo, Choctaw, Durant police, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and OHP led to them stopping her in Durant.

Police said 6-year-old Marley Warden and 8-year-old Mason Warden are safe and being held until DPS arrives.

Spurlock is being held in the Bryan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

