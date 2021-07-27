Expert Connections
Oklahoma Blood Institute begins Taco Tuesdays

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is spicing up the way people can give blood, with their new partnership celebrating Taco Tuesdays.

As blood supplies in the state continue to run low, OBI and Teds Café Escondido in Lawton teamed up to give blood donors lunch on the house.

“They’re going to donate tacos every first Tuesday of the month for all of our donors,” Executive Director of OBI in Lawton and Wichita Falls Christi Chambers said. “It’ll start at 11:30 until 2 or until supplies last. There will be chips, salsa, queso it’s all the fixens with beans and rice. So it’s a good lunch, you can come and have lunch, donate blood and this way it doesn’t interrupt your day. You come and take your lunch break, and donate blood and it takes less than an hour.”

The first Taco Tuesday begins next Tuesday on August 3 at Teds Café on Cache Road.

To speed up the donation process, donors can answer all the questions before arriving using the Donor Express tool on OBI.org.

Everyone is welcome to donate, whether or not donors have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

