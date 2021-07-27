Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
Police arrest person in connection to Summit Ridge Apartment shooting.
Minor arrested in connection to Summit Ridge Apartments shooting
Injury accident in Elgin on July 26.
Asst. Fire Chief from Sterling critically injured in Monday morning crash
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor

Latest News

Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
21-year-old COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after time on ventilator
If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, a fish fry is being held to help the...
Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holding fish fry Saturday
Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holding fish fry Saturday
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life