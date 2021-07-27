Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawton made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The 15-year-old charged with first-degree manslaughter received his notice of youthful offender rights during Tuesday’s court appearance, meaning he has the right to have his parents present at a preliminary hearing.

He’s accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old at the Summit Ridge apartments.

His bond has been set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.