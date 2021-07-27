Expert Connections
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance

Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawton made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The 15-year-old charged with first-degree manslaughter received his notice of youthful offender rights during Tuesday’s court appearance, meaning he has the right to have his parents present at a preliminary hearing.

He’s accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old at the Summit Ridge apartments.

His bond has been set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for October 25.

