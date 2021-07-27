Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawton made his first court appearance Tuesday.
The 15-year-old charged with first-degree manslaughter received his notice of youthful offender rights during Tuesday’s court appearance, meaning he has the right to have his parents present at a preliminary hearing.
He’s accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old at the Summit Ridge apartments.
His bond has been set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for October 25.
