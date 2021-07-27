Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tulsa woman to serve on Oklahoma Supreme Court

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Dana Kuehn as new member to Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Dana Kuehn as new member to Oklahoma Supreme Court.(Governor Stitt's Office)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has named a Tulsa woman to fill an Oklahoma Supreme Court vacancy.

On July 26, Stitt announced Dana Kuehn would fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Tom Colbert.

It’s the Republican governor’s third high court appointment and most of the nine court members are now Republican appointees.

Kuehn has served on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals since her appointment by former Republican Governor Mary Fallin in 2017.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple patients were reported in the crash on Ferris and 6th Avenue.
Several hurt in Lawton rollover crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One taken to hospital after Sunday shooting in Lawton
One person went to the hospital by Survival Flight on Sunday after a vehicle rollover on I-44...
Man sent to hospital after rollover crash on I-44
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

Latest News

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
Governor Kevin Stitt is abroad this week, working to expand Oklahoma's partnerships with...
Governor Kevin Stitt heads to Azerbaijan and raises flag at U.S. Embassy
Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah is in studio to discuss pandemic help for Comanche...
Comanche Nation Chairman discusses pandemic impacts
The Stephens County Humane Society looks to find temporary fosters
Stephens County Humane Society encourages temporary fosters