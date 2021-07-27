Tulsa woman to serve on Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has named a Tulsa woman to fill an Oklahoma Supreme Court vacancy.

On July 26, Stitt announced Dana Kuehn would fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Tom Colbert.

It’s the Republican governor’s third high court appointment and most of the nine court members are now Republican appointees.

Kuehn has served on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals since her appointment by former Republican Governor Mary Fallin in 2017.

