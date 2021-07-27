Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert out of Wagoner County has been cancelled and the children are safe. The Wagoner County Sherriff’s Office said Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.

The Sherriff’s office said Sabrina Spurlock shot and killed him earlier today while picking up her children who were 6 and 8 years old.

They said she took the kids and drove away, prompting the Amber Alert.

Spurlock was arrested by Caddo County Police Department.

