Woman dies from injuries in Kiowa County crash

A woman has died from her injuries two weeks after a crash in Kiowa County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is dead after a crash in Kiowa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carolyn Marney died Monday from injuries she sustained in a crash earlier in the month.

OHP said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on County Road E1370 and County Road N2160, just 1.3 miles west of Hobart on July 10.

According to a crash report by OHP, Marney was heading south on County Road N2160 in a Nissan Altima when a Dodge Ram drove into the intersection, heading west on County Road E1370 and was hit by the Altima.

The driver of the Ram was treated and released while three passengers were admitted to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marney was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

