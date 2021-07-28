1,474 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 1,474 new cases of the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average number of new cases reached 1,236.

According to the CDC, six new deaths were reported in Oklahoma Wednesday, bringing the total number of those who have died from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma to 8,713 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 9,762 presumed active cases of the virus.

Here’s the current breakdown of active cases across Southwest Oklahoma:

Comanche County: 367

Grady County: 53

Stephens County: 81

Caddo County: 33

Jackson County: 20

Beckham County: 26

Washita County: 23

Kiowa County: 13

Tillman County: 9

Jefferson County: 12

Cotton County: 4

Greer County: 4

Harmon County: 2

