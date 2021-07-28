Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/WECT) – Deputies in North Carolina charged three people with animal cruelty after finding more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.

Officers were called to respond to reports for “dogs running at large” and noticed the animals were in poor condition.

WECT reports the responding deputy alerted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services director who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Authorities found four deceased dogs and removed 14 others that were living in deplorable conditions.

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.

“We are saddened that four dogs were lost but grateful that 14 are safe from harm and in the loving hands of our Animal Care Specialists,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton as city council discusses traffic signal near would be...
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton

Latest News

In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
LIVE: Biden speaks about American manufacturing
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested