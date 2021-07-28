7News First Alert Weather: Battling summertime heat through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, stray showers and thunderstorms mainly south of the Red River through sunset with skies becoming mostly clear afterwards. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, the heat dome remains in place allowing for lots of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Humidity won’t let up, therefore feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 100-105°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Grady, Stephens and Jefferson counties. Use heat safety precautions over the next couple of days to avoid any heat related illnesses. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A pop up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out along old outflow boundaries for areas in northwest Texas.

Prefrontal warming will occur on Saturday allowing for the warmest day of the year for the city of Lawton. This will likely be the first 100° day for Lawton since August 29th, 2020. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 103-106°.

The cold front will begin to progress southward and across parts of Texoma on Sunday before becoming nearly stationary on Monday. This will act as a lifting source to help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out along the frontal boundary. There will be a brief relief in heat behind the cold front with highs falling into the low 90s for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.