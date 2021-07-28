Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Heat cranks up through the weekend before our next front arrives

Widespread triple digits expected this weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers and storms developing across Texoma. There will be a slightly higher coverage for areas east of I-44 and for eastern parts of northwest Texas. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 90s. The humidity sticks around and as a result feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 100-105 degrees. There will be enough moisture for a stray and short-lived shower/storm during the afternoon from the heating of the day. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

An area of high pressure will keep us hot & dry into the weekend. However, the heat will steadily increase each consecutive day with high temperatures likely to reach the triple digits by Saturday. For some parts of Texoma, this will be the first 100 degree day and the warmest day of the year.

Another cold front will approach Texoma Sunday night and into Monday bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to kick off next week. Plus, a brief relief in the heat is expected with highs in the low 90s by Tuesday.

