City of Lawton condemns mobile home park, shutting off electricity

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton condemned Southwest Mobile Home Park on Southwest Sheridan Road today.

The city issued a statement, saying:

“To protect life and safety, City of Lawton Inspection Services, Neighborhood Services and Fire Marshal’s Office contacted partner agencies to remove electrical access to several units within the Southwest Mobile Home Park on Southwest Sheridan Road today 7/28/21. July 28, 2021.

Notices concerning City Code violations ranging from exposed wiring to structural and egress issues have been sent to both property owner and individual residents at the park; staff made in-person contact with the park manager and residents today to further survey and inspect properties, as well share information in regard to remediation action and in regard to routes of assistance.

The Mobile Home Park license has expired and renewal has been denied until such time that all units within the park are brought into compliance. Additional information on compliance standards and general regulations related to mobile home parks can be found in Chapter 14 of Lawton City Code.”

