Comanche County Memorial Hospital changes COVID-19 protocols

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is reinstating visitor restrictions, which will go in effect July 30.

Visitors, patients and team members are required to wear an N-95 mask or procedure mask while inside the hospital. Cloth masks will no longer be allowed. The new mask requirement is to protect team members from exposure to patients who may have COVID-19, but are not displaying symptoms.

CCMH said outpatient services and clinic appointments are still taking place; however, only one person may accompany the patient. Patients and visitors will be screened for a temperature at either the Outpatient Center lobby or the Tomlinson Medical Center lobby.

Hospital patients are allowed two visitors during the course of their stay and they will receive arm bands for access to hospital floors.

End of life exceptions to this policy can be made . Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID or a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. According to CCMH, visitation hours will remain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Atrium Gardens Cafeteria dining area will be reserved for hospital team members dining only. All inpatient care waiting rooms will be closed as well.

CCMH said if anyone is experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever to call the Emergency Department a head of time to let them know before visiting.

General questions about coronavirus can be directed to the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336.

