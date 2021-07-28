Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County Memorial Hospital changes COVID-19 protocols

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is reinstating visitor restrictions, which will go in effect July 30.

Visitors, patients and team members are required to wear an N-95 mask or procedure mask while inside the hospital. Cloth masks will no longer be allowed. The new mask requirement is to protect team members from exposure to patients who may have COVID-19, but are not displaying symptoms.

CCMH said outpatient services and clinic appointments are still taking place; however, only one person may accompany the patient. Patients and visitors will be screened for a temperature at either the Outpatient Center lobby or the Tomlinson Medical Center lobby.

Hospital patients are allowed two visitors during the course of their stay and they will receive arm bands for access to hospital floors.

End of life exceptions to this policy can be made . Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID or a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. According to CCMH, visitation hours will remain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Atrium Gardens Cafeteria dining area will be reserved for hospital team members dining only. All inpatient care waiting rooms will be closed as well.

CCMH said if anyone is experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever to call the Emergency Department a head of time to let them know before visiting.

General questions about coronavirus can be directed to the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
There is a large police presence at the Grady County hospital where Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Search continues for Stephens County officer-involved shooting suspect
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor

Latest News

Lawton-based dermatologist Dr. Ross Hensley gives sunburn prevention and treatment advice.
Lawton dermatologist discusses sunburn treatment and prevention
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Battling summertime heat through the weekend
Kerrie Matthews was in studio to discuss Marie Detty Youth & Family Services upcoming 50th...
Marie Detty Youth and Family Services celebrate 50th anniversary
Just weeks before school starts coronavirus cases are starting to ramp back up.
School districts preparing for another COVID year