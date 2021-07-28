Expert Connections
Comanche County Memorial Hospital seeing COVID-19 surge

By Audrey Goodson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Oklahoma health officials, statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise, and it’s no different in Lawton.

In late June, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital reported zero COVID-19 patients.

But today, that number is back up to around 10.

“We have seen an increase in the last couple of days of patients that we’ve actually admitted to the hospital. That’s kind of when we kind of start raising the red flag, and getting worried, Meagan Garibay said. “Because the things, ultimately the things that we do today are going to affect our community and our hospital two months from now.”

Garibay said these numbers aren’t nearly as bad as they were during the first COVID surge, where the hospital was seeing 50 to 60 cases per day.

But if numbers continue to rise, she worries about the trauma that healthcare workers will once again face.

“There for a while we had patients that were dying every day from COVID, and it was very, very traumatic for our health care providers. I mean we care for our community, we care for our patients, we care for their families. It’s very hard to see anybody in that situation.” Garibay said.

Garibay hopes that the Lawton community steps up to the vaccine.

“I know everybody is tired of COVID, I know everybody is tired of talking about COVID. Everybody just wants life to go back to normal, but, the longer that we ignore that, and the longer that we act like it has gone away, and it really hasn’t, the longer we’re going to be in this predicament.” Garibay said.

Currently, over 40 percent of Comanche county has been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

