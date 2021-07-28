Council members vote to approve Mathis Center development

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Council members voted to approve an application for Economic Development Assistance to help pay for public improvement costs associated with the development of a Mathis Center.

It includes cost of installing a traffic signal at 50th and Cache, construction and a public water line and extension of sewer.

A Deputy City Manager said the developer’s been clear that this is a critical piece of the puzzle in building there.

“Obviously, we would rather not have to share in some of these costs,” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said. “It’d be better if we didn’t, but to get this site developed, this is just what it takes to do, and I think, with this I believe the development will come, but until they break ground we never know.”

It’s a total of close to $800,000.

The center would include an Ashley HomeStore, Mathis Sleep Center and Mathis Outlet.

