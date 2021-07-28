Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dog Days of Summer: When Heat Endangers Pets

With climate change making our summers hotter and longer, pets can be at increased risk from heat-related illnesses and burning pavement
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “dog days of summer” is a phrase used to describe the hot and humid days of summer. It can be traced back thousands of years to the days of the Roman Empire. It refers to the dates from July 03 through August 11, which is 20 days prior and 20 days after the star Sirius rises and falls in conjunction with the sun. Sirius was knows as the “Dog Star”, because it is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major (Large Dog)

The dangerous heat and humidity of these “dog days” can be harmful to not only humans, but human’s best friend and other animals as well. Looking at 246 weather stations across the United States, 94% (232 to be specific) have seen an increase in days each year that were 77°F or above since 1970. The annual number of days above 77°F has increased by at least 3 weeks on average in 43 cities.

Unfortunately Climate Central does not have data for any towns in southwest Oklahoma but it does have data for Wichita Falls, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dog Days OKC
Dog Days OKC(kswo)
Dog Days WF
Dog Days WF(kswo)

Across the country, we’re seeing an increase in the number of days above 77°F, which can make for painful or dangerous conditions for dogs’ paws. When the air temperature reaches 77°F, in direct sunlight and when there’s no wind, asphalt surfaces can reach 125°F. This is the temperature that can burn human skin, and it can be dangerous for dogs’ unprotected paws!

Asphalt Temperatures
Asphalt Temperatures(kswo)

As air temperatures rise, pavement gets much hotter in the sunlight. At 86°F, the surface temperature jumps to 135°F. At 87°F, only one degree more, the asphalt temperature rises to 143°F.

How do you know if it’s too hot for unprotected paws? Place the back of your hand on the pavement. If it’s too hot to hold it there for more than 7 seconds, find somewhere grassy or shaded to walk your dog. Or change your walk time to early morning or late in the evening when the temperature is cooler and the sun is lower in the sky.

Also, never, ever leave your dog in a car. On an 85°F day, a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102°F in just 10 minutes.

Safety tips for doggos
Safety tips for doggos(kswo)

Physical activity during high temperatures increase the risk of heat stress or stroke in dogs. Just like humans, a body’s temperature can be impacted by the temperatures of the environment. Dogs have minimal sweating capacity (they actually sweat through their paws) and regulate their body temperature through panting.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Information obtained from Climate Central & NWS/ NOAA

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton as city council discusses traffic signal near would be...
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton

Latest News

First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast | 7/28 AM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat cranks up through the weekend before our next front arrives
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast