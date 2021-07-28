Dog Days of Summer: When Heat Endangers Pets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “dog days of summer” is a phrase used to describe the hot and humid days of summer. It can be traced back thousands of years to the days of the Roman Empire. It refers to the dates from July 03 through August 11, which is 20 days prior and 20 days after the star Sirius rises and falls in conjunction with the sun. Sirius was knows as the “Dog Star”, because it is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major (Large Dog)

The dangerous heat and humidity of these “dog days” can be harmful to not only humans, but human’s best friend and other animals as well. Looking at 246 weather stations across the United States, 94% (232 to be specific) have seen an increase in days each year that were 77°F or above since 1970. The annual number of days above 77°F has increased by at least 3 weeks on average in 43 cities.

Unfortunately Climate Central does not have data for any towns in southwest Oklahoma but it does have data for Wichita Falls, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Across the country, we’re seeing an increase in the number of days above 77°F, which can make for painful or dangerous conditions for dogs’ paws. When the air temperature reaches 77°F, in direct sunlight and when there’s no wind, asphalt surfaces can reach 125°F. This is the temperature that can burn human skin, and it can be dangerous for dogs’ unprotected paws!

As air temperatures rise, pavement gets much hotter in the sunlight. At 86°F, the surface temperature jumps to 135°F. At 87°F, only one degree more, the asphalt temperature rises to 143°F.

How do you know if it’s too hot for unprotected paws? Place the back of your hand on the pavement. If it’s too hot to hold it there for more than 7 seconds, find somewhere grassy or shaded to walk your dog. Or change your walk time to early morning or late in the evening when the temperature is cooler and the sun is lower in the sky.

Also, never, ever leave your dog in a car. On an 85°F day, a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102°F in just 10 minutes.

Physical activity during high temperatures increase the risk of heat stress or stroke in dogs. Just like humans, a body’s temperature can be impacted by the temperatures of the environment. Dogs have minimal sweating capacity (they actually sweat through their paws) and regulate their body temperature through panting.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Information obtained from Climate Central & NWS/ NOAA

