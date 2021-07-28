First Alert Forecast | 7/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! As we round out the last week of July temperatures will warm up before a change to our weather pattern arrives sometime on Sunday. With an abundant amount of moisture still present in the atmosphere, a few pop up showers can’t be ruled out completely throughout the day today. Highest chance with be along and south of I-40 this afternoon but overall coverage is low and chances are limited. Heat and humidity will still be a concern so if you find yourself outside for heat or pleasure, take those heat safety precautions! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade and don’t forget about those furry friends either! Air temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s again, similar to what we saw yesterday. Heat indices over 100 degrees are expected across most of the area today.

Some changes have been made to the forecast but they’re very minor. We’re expecting an upper level ridge to dominate into the early weekend. This means Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see limited rain chances, mostly sunny skies, high humidity and hot temperatures. All days will see upper 90s to low 100s for air temperatures, heat indices topping out in the triple digits with plenty of sunshine. The warmest day appears to be Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Several (maybe all) will likely see 100° and corresponding heat index values at or near 105°.

Let’s talk about this weekends cold front. There are some disagreements on how early it’ll push through. One model has the front clearing the Red River by 10PM on Saturday night while the other one has it clearing the OK/TX border by 12PM Sunday afternoon. What’s going to happen is an upper level low will dig southward into the Great Lakes. Regardless of when exactly it moves though, the front will dive south sometime on Sunday bringing with it rain chances and cooler weather.

Break out the extra layer because temperatures behind the front will drop into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.