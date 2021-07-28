Health departments to hold back to school vaccination events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Health departments from across southwest Oklahoma are holding back to school vaccination clinics ahead of the school year starting up in August.
District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers ten counties in southwest Oklahoma, will hold several vaccination clinics for people 12 and older. Parents must accompany anyone under 18 years old.
Here is a full list of back to school vaccine events:
- July 28 - Caddo County: Hinton Public Schools, 12-5pm
- July 28 - Jackson County: Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools, 1pm-3pm
- July 29 - Kiowa County: Lone Wolf Public Schools, 8-11am
- July 31 - Jackson County: Altus Community Center Back to School Bash, Altus 10am-1pm
- August 3 - Cotton County: Walters Public Schools, 9-2pm & 5-8pm
- August 3 - Jackson County: Blair Public Schools, 9am-12pm
- August 3 - Kiowa County: Extended hours at the Kiowa County Health Department, 8am to 7pm
- August 4 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central), 8:30-11am & 12:30-3pm
- August 4 - Kiowa County: Mt. View-Gotebo Schools, high school cafeteria, 9am-12pm
- August 5 - Beckham County: Sayre High School/Middle School, 5-7pm
- August 5 - Caddo County: Anadarko Public Schools, 5-8pm
- August 5 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central) 8:30-11am
- August 5 - Cotton County: Temple Public Schools, 2-4pm August 5 - Jackson County: Duke Public Schools, 5-7pm
- August 5 - Washita County: Burns Flat Public Schools, 5-7pm
- August 10 - Beckham County: Elk City Middle School, Middle 400 N. Boone, 5-7pm
- August 10 - Cotton County: Big Pasture Public Schools, Randlett 4-6pm
- August 10 - Greer County: Red River Cowboy Church Back to School Bash in Mangum 5-7pm
- August 12 - Beckham County: Extended Hours at the Elk City and Sayre County Health Dept., 8am-6pm
- August 12 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm
- August 14 - Greer County: Mangum BBQ Cookoff 9-11am - North of Courthouse in Mangum
- August 16 - Comanche County: Cache Public Schools, 5-7pm
- August 18 - Kiowa County: Sentinel Public Schools, 1-3pm
- August 19 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm
- August 28 - Greer County: Mangum Car Show 9-11am - North of the courthouse in Mangum, 9-11am
