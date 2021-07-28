Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Health departments to hold back to school vaccination events

District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers ten counties in southwest...
District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers ten counties in southwest Oklahoma, will hold several vaccination clinics for people 12 and older. Parents must accompany anyone under 18 years old.(ky3)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Health departments from across southwest Oklahoma are holding back to school vaccination clinics ahead of the school year starting up in August.

District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers ten counties in southwest Oklahoma, will hold several vaccination clinics for people 12 and older. Parents must accompany anyone under 18 years old.

Here is a full list of back to school vaccine events:

  • July 28 - Caddo County: Hinton Public Schools, 12-5pm
  • July 28 - Jackson County: Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools, 1pm-3pm
  • July 29 - Kiowa County: Lone Wolf Public Schools, 8-11am
  • July 31 - Jackson County: Altus Community Center Back to School Bash, Altus 10am-1pm
  • August 3 - Cotton County: Walters Public Schools, 9-2pm & 5-8pm
  • August 3 - Jackson County: Blair Public Schools, 9am-12pm
  • August 3 - Kiowa County: Extended hours at the Kiowa County Health Department, 8am to 7pm
  • August 4 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central), 8:30-11am & 12:30-3pm
  • August 4 - Kiowa County: Mt. View-Gotebo Schools, high school cafeteria, 9am-12pm
  • August 5 - Beckham County: Sayre High School/Middle School, 5-7pm
  • August 5 - Caddo County: Anadarko Public Schools, 5-8pm
  • August 5 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central) 8:30-11am
  • August 5 - Cotton County: Temple Public Schools, 2-4pm August 5 - Jackson County: Duke Public Schools, 5-7pm
  • August 5 - Washita County: Burns Flat Public Schools, 5-7pm
  • August 10 - Beckham County: Elk City Middle School, Middle 400 N. Boone, 5-7pm
  • August 10 - Cotton County: Big Pasture Public Schools, Randlett 4-6pm
  • August 10 - Greer County: Red River Cowboy Church Back to School Bash in Mangum 5-7pm
  • August 12 - Beckham County: Extended Hours at the Elk City and Sayre County Health Dept., 8am-6pm
  • August 12 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm
  • August 14 - Greer County: Mangum BBQ Cookoff 9-11am - North of Courthouse in Mangum
  • August 16 - Comanche County: Cache Public Schools, 5-7pm
  • August 18 - Kiowa County: Sentinel Public Schools, 1-3pm
  • August 19 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm
  • August 28 - Greer County: Mangum Car Show 9-11am - North of the courthouse in Mangum, 9-11am

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton as city council discusses traffic signal near would be...
Mathis Center possibly coming to Lawton
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, July 28th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 28th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, July 28th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 28th
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast | 7/28 AM
No one injured in four-car crash on 38th and Rogers Ln.
Four-car crash on 38th and Rogers Ln.