Health departments to hold back to school vaccination events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Health departments from across southwest Oklahoma are holding back to school vaccination clinics ahead of the school year starting up in August.

District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers ten counties in southwest Oklahoma, will hold several vaccination clinics for people 12 and older. Parents must accompany anyone under 18 years old.

Here is a full list of back to school vaccine events:

July 28 - Caddo County: Hinton Public Schools, 12-5pm

July 28 - Jackson County: Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools, 1pm-3pm

July 29 - Kiowa County: Lone Wolf Public Schools, 8-11am

July 31 - Jackson County: Altus Community Center Back to School Bash, Altus 10am-1pm

August 3 - Cotton County: Walters Public Schools, 9-2pm & 5-8pm

August 3 - Jackson County: Blair Public Schools, 9am-12pm

August 3 - Kiowa County: Extended hours at the Kiowa County Health Department, 8am to 7pm

August 4 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central), 8:30-11am & 12:30-3pm

August 4 - Kiowa County: Mt. View-Gotebo Schools, high school cafeteria, 9am-12pm

August 5 - Beckham County: Sayre High School/Middle School, 5-7pm

August 5 - Caddo County: Anadarko Public Schools, 5-8pm

August 5 - Comanche County: Lawton Public Schools, middle schools (Eisenhower, MacArthur, Central) 8:30-11am

August 5 - Cotton County: Temple Public Schools, 2-4pm August 5 - Jackson County: Duke Public Schools, 5-7pm

August 5 - Washita County: Burns Flat Public Schools, 5-7pm

August 10 - Beckham County: Elk City Middle School, Middle 400 N. Boone, 5-7pm

August 10 - Cotton County: Big Pasture Public Schools, Randlett 4-6pm

August 10 - Greer County: Red River Cowboy Church Back to School Bash in Mangum 5-7pm

August 12 - Beckham County: Extended Hours at the Elk City and Sayre County Health Dept., 8am-6pm

August 12 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm

August 14 - Greer County: Mangum BBQ Cookoff 9-11am - North of Courthouse in Mangum

August 16 - Comanche County: Cache Public Schools, 5-7pm

August 18 - Kiowa County: Sentinel Public Schools, 1-3pm

August 19 - Greer County: Extended Hours at the Greer County Health Department, 8am-7pm

August 28 - Greer County: Mangum Car Show 9-11am - North of the courthouse in Mangum, 9-11am

