Lawton City Jail transfers inmates due to fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has moved inmates out of the old city jail a week earlier than expected after a fire.

Inmates were transported around 9:30 on July 27 to the new jail located at Gore and Railroad with the help of LATS.

They got to spend a couple of hours outside after the fire broke out at the old jail.

Lawton police say the fire started in the basement area where the staff locker room is located.

It sparked from an treadmill that was plugged into a wall outlet.

“A small fire load down there, cinder block wall, so it wasn’t really able to expand from the point of origin,” Assistant Fire Chief of the Lawton Fire Department Brent Baggett said. “The building kept it in one location, and our guys was able to get it out fairly quickly.”

Whenever there is any kind of structure fire, Baggett said the first thing is to clear the building and make sure everyone is out.

“They were able to evacuate the jail, and will still be utilizing that facility for a couple more days, so LPD, and the sheriffs office came over to help evacuate the jail, and try to keep those people of the heavy spoke that was there,” Baggett said.

The jail is closed indefinitely to the public and no further business will be conducted there.

The city planned to moved the staff, equipment and inmates some time during the first week of August.

From now on, anyone needing to pick up a released inmate or drop off items like medication, should come to the new jail.

