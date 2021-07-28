Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton dermatologist discusses sunburn treatment and prevention

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The summer heat is in full swing, and with that comes hot temperatures, high humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Lawton-based dermatologist Dr. Ross Hensley recommends applying, and re-applying sunscreen every two hours when outside, and every hour when someone is outside swimming.

“It also has to do with how hot the sun is,” Hensley said. “It’s fairly short, it’s a lot shorter than you think. You can be outside without any sunscreen and in 15-20 minutes with a high UV index and you could be burning without even knowing it.”

Sunburns can be painful, but there are things someone can do to alleviate some of the pain.

“I would take a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug that reduces inflammation,” Hensley said. “But careful when you do, don’t go back outside because it can cause a sunburn more easily. So be inside, use cool compresses, and use something with an Aloe vera product in it, and try to not pop any blisters.”

Hensley also recommends that you only use sunscreens with 50 or more SPF and make sure to re-apply sunscreen often.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabrina Spurlock has been arrested in connection to the death of her father.
Woman arrested in Eastern Oklahoma connected to murder
There is a large police presence at the Grady County hospital where Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Search continues for Stephens County officer-involved shooting suspect
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County
Lawton Police responded to the deadly shooting at Summit Ridge apartments on July 19.
Suspect in deadly apartment shooting makes first court appearance
Michael Pueblo was arrested in Altus for Lewd or Lascivious acts against a Minor.
Man arrested in Lawton for Lewd or Lascivious Acts Against a minor

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Battling summertime heat through the weekend
Comanche County Memorial Hospital changes COVID-19 protocols
Kerrie Matthews was in studio to discuss Marie Detty Youth & Family Services upcoming 50th...
Marie Detty Youth and Family Services celebrate 50th anniversary
Just weeks before school starts coronavirus cases are starting to ramp back up.
School districts preparing for another COVID year