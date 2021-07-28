Lawton dermatologist discusses sunburn treatment and prevention

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The summer heat is in full swing, and with that comes hot temperatures, high humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Lawton-based dermatologist Dr. Ross Hensley recommends applying, and re-applying sunscreen every two hours when outside, and every hour when someone is outside swimming.

“It also has to do with how hot the sun is,” Hensley said. “It’s fairly short, it’s a lot shorter than you think. You can be outside without any sunscreen and in 15-20 minutes with a high UV index and you could be burning without even knowing it.”

Sunburns can be painful, but there are things someone can do to alleviate some of the pain.

“I would take a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug that reduces inflammation,” Hensley said. “But careful when you do, don’t go back outside because it can cause a sunburn more easily. So be inside, use cool compresses, and use something with an Aloe vera product in it, and try to not pop any blisters.”

Hensley also recommends that you only use sunscreens with 50 or more SPF and make sure to re-apply sunscreen often.

