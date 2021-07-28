Lawton organizations concerned about Community Block Development Grant money

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council looked at Annual Action Plan allocation amounts for the fiscal year at today’s meeting.

It allocates federal funds to several community organizations. Some aren’t pleased with a proposed decrease in funding.

Teen Court Director Marcia Frazier said they already lost some United Way funding earlier this year due to the pandemic.

This proposed allocation is about $2500 less than last year.

She said that money could help educate 40 at-risk youth in Lawton.

The City of Lawton gets two federal grants per year -- the Home Grant and the Community Development Block Grant.

The CDBG allows the city to divvy up about $107,000 dollars between local organizations that apply for the money.

“If the recommending body wants to fund all of them, then the pie has to just be cut in smaller pieces,” James said.

The city planning commission scores the applications in five categories to determine how much of that pie each will receive, and with so many worthy applicants this year, some weren’t happy with their cut, including Teen Court.

“Once again, the funding for Teen Court has been cut, and even though we do not get a large portion of that pie, it only costs $100 for each one of these kids to be educated,” Frazier said.

Frazier reminded council members of the 12-year-old Lawton boy who police say was shot and killed by a 15-year-old just last week, saying access to programs like Teen Court help curb similar violence.

“Our annual budget runs about $215,000 a year,” Frazier said. “$100,000 of that goes to education and we count on every penny of CDBG money to make this happen.”

And they weren’t the only ones with something to be upset about.

C. Carter Crane Shelter would lose $7000 from last year’s amount.

James said there’s a small pot, and many who are deserving.

“We would love to have an endless amount of money and be able to fund all the organizations with their request,” James said. “Unfortunately, that’s just not the case.”

Other organizations that benefit from the CDBG are C. Carter Crane Shelter, Family Promise of Lawton and Marie Detty New Directions.

The deadline for the city to submit the application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for federal funding is August 16th.

Council members voted to table this item until the next meeting on August 10th.

