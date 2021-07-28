Expert Connections
Man arrested for attack in Grandfield

Jeffrey Timms
Jeffrey Timms(Tillman County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars after investigators say he shot at a woman in Tillman County.

A Grandfield woman told police that Jeffrey Timms left her house, only to come back 30 minutes later when the door was locked and started banging on a window. When she opened it, she said Timms stuck a knife through the window, cutting her thumb.

Due to how badly she was bleeding, she told investigators she tried to leave, but when she got into her car, Timms then jumped on the hood of her car and began to hit her windshield with his hand.

Eventually he jumped off of the car and jumped into his truck. That’s when the victim said Timms rammed the front of her car out of her driveway and into the street. Investigators said he then got out and began firing at her as she drove off.

Investigators later found three 9mm casings near the driveway of the home as well as the knife used in the stabbing.

Timms was later arrested and charged with shooting with intent to kill and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Timms’ bond has been set at $150,000.

