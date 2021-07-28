Expert Connections
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Stephens County

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Stephens County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in after an officer-involved shooting in Stephens County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just south of the Lawton/Duncan Y before 1 p.m.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said Lighthorse Police pulled over a car there and when the officer ran a check on the people in the vehicle, one of occupants was shown to have multiple warrants.

After the officer returned to the vehicle, Sheriff McKinney said some sort of struggle occurred, at which point the Lighthorse officer pulled out a weapon and fired multiple rounds, and then the vehicle took off.

Sheriff McKinney said the truck the suspect was in has since been found, but investigators are still looking for the people who were in the vehicle.

