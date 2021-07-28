OSBI investigates Chickasha officer involved shooting after woman dies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha.

Police were called to a home where a suicidal woman had a gun on the night of July 29.

Officials say the woman did not listen to officer’s directions, and ran inside the home and fired multiple shots.

They said at some point, the woman raised her gun and pointed it at police, after which an officer fired their weapon.

Officers heard one last gunshot, before finding the woman dead in the home.

OSBI is investigating the incident, while the Medical Examiner’s office works to determine the cause of death.

