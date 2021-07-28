Police arrest man in stolen City of Lawton truck in Medicine Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police chased and arrested a man they said stole a City of Lawton Truck.

The truck was reported stolen after noon and was spotted on I-44 near the Medicine Park Exit soon after the report.

Police chased the driver to Medicine Park, where they said the suspect got out of the truck at upper East Lake.

He was reported to have ran up a hill and was caught and arrested near a water tower.

The suspect is in custody, but has not been identified at this time.

