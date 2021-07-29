Altus United Supermarket introduces supplemental food program
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A supplemental food program is coming to Altus United Supermarket called Double Up Oklahoma.
The program helps SNAP and food stamp recipients by matching dollar for dollar up to 20 dollars a day in additional produce.
Double Up Oklahoma uses the state-funded program called Duobucks to help families meet their food-needs.
There are participating grocers in Lawton, Duncan, and Frederick that uses duobucks.
For a full list of stores that utilize the program can be found here.
