Altus United Supermarket introduces supplemental food program

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A supplemental food program is coming to Altus United Supermarket called Double Up Oklahoma.

The program helps SNAP and food stamp recipients by matching dollar for dollar up to 20 dollars a day in additional produce.

Double Up Oklahoma uses the state-funded program called Duobucks to help families meet their food-needs.

There are participating grocers in Lawton, Duncan, and Frederick that uses duobucks.

For a full list of stores that utilize the program can be found here.

