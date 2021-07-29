Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | 7/29 AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heat advisory is in place for some in southwest Oklahoma. All across, today will be hot and humid! Highs will top out in the upper 90s but heat indices will be over 100° for most of the area! We’re expecting an upper level ridge to dominate into the early weekend. This means today, tomorrow, and Saturday will see limited rain chances, mostly sunny skies, high humidity and hot temperatures. All days will see upper 90s to low 100s for air temperatures, heat indices topping out in the triple digits with plenty of sunshine. The warmest day appears to be Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Several (maybe all) will likely see 100° and corresponding heat index values at or near 105 degrees.

Let’s talk about this weekends cold front. The front will begin to progress southward and across parts of Texoma on Sunday before becoming nearly stationary on Monday. This will act as a lifting source to help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out along the frontal boundary.

Break out the winter gear because temperatures behind the front will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Low rain chances are in the forecast through Wednesday.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at the Grady County hospital where Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Stephens County officer-involved shooting suspect arrested
Fire marshals told people who live at Southwest Mobile Park Home that they'd be shutting off...
People without a home after city shuts off electricity at mobile home park
Jeffrey Timms
Man arrested for attack in Grandfield
New details in Grady County fatal crash
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Battling summertime heat through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
Asphalt Temperatures
Dog Days of Summer: When Heat Endangers Pets
Another hot & humid day!
First Alert 7 Forecast