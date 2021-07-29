First Alert Forecast | 7/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heat advisory is in place for some in southwest Oklahoma. All across, today will be hot and humid! Highs will top out in the upper 90s but heat indices will be over 100° for most of the area! We’re expecting an upper level ridge to dominate into the early weekend. This means today, tomorrow, and Saturday will see limited rain chances, mostly sunny skies, high humidity and hot temperatures. All days will see upper 90s to low 100s for air temperatures, heat indices topping out in the triple digits with plenty of sunshine. The warmest day appears to be Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Several (maybe all) will likely see 100° and corresponding heat index values at or near 105 degrees.

Let’s talk about this weekends cold front. The front will begin to progress southward and across parts of Texoma on Sunday before becoming nearly stationary on Monday. This will act as a lifting source to help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out along the frontal boundary.

Break out the winter gear because temperatures behind the front will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Low rain chances are in the forecast through Wednesday.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

