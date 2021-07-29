First Alert Weather: Potential triple-digits this weekend ahead of next cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds coming out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A heat advisory is still in effect for Grady, Jefferson, and Stephens counties, but this will expire at 7:00 pm this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s. A stray shower in our southern counties this evening cant be ruled out.

We continue our trend of hot summer-like temperatures here in Texoma, as most of us will be in the upper 90s for Friday, though our feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits. The heat advisory we have had the last couple of days is expected to be in effect for the same counties tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies are what most of us will see tomorrow, but isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, mainly south of the Red River, but a few could make their way into southwest Oklahoma.

Saturday looks to be our last day with these average-to-above average temperatures, as pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front will warm temps across Texoma near or above 100 degrees. We have yet to see triple digits this year here in Lawton, and Saturday looks to be one last push to reach that number before the front moves through. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for Saturday.

The cold front will move south into Texoma by Sunday afternoon, but the rain could start earlier in the day with showers and storms ahead of the front. No severe weather is expected, but possible unstable conditions could allow for a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will cool down to the low-to-mid 90s.

The front will stall out as a stationary front along the Red River into the overnight hours, allowing rain chances to continue until around midday on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy as high temps recede to the low-90s to start the month of August.

There seems to be a trend this summer over the last couple of months where we start a brand new month with below-average temperatures. August looked to break the trend with these close-to triple digit temperatures, but this weekend’s cold front will make this upcoming month fall into the same pattern that started both months of June and July.

