Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games.

He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial.

It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany. Moster later apologized.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at the Grady County hospital where Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Stephens County officer-involved shooting suspect arrested
Fire marshals told people who live at Southwest Mobile Park Home that they'd be shutting off...
People without a home after city shuts off electricity at mobile home park
Jeffrey Timms
Man arrested for attack in Grandfield
New details in Grady County fatal crash
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film

Latest News

For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%. That would be the strongest...
US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that SEn. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
Another hot & humid day!
First Alert Forecast | 7/29 AM