Gov. Stitt meets with Azerbaijan minister of defense

Governor Kevin Stitt has spent the week in Azerbaijan, where he has met with several government officials.(Gov. Kevin Stitt)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAKU, Azerbaijan (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s team is in rural Azerbaijan Thursday after spending the day Wednesday with the country’s minister of defense in Baku.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Governor Stitt affirmed the Oklahoma National Guard’s strategic partnership with the Azerbaijan Army.

“The Oklahoma National Guard has been a strong partner with Azerbaijan since 2002 and I am pleased to continue that relationship through the State Partnership Program,” Gov. Stitt said.

Governor Stitt also met with Azerbaijan Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

The Oklahoma delegation wrapped up their day Wednesday with a reception held by U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger.

