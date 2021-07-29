Initial, continued unemployment drop in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The number of initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have dropped.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said for the week ending July 17, initial claims reached 4,394. The previous week they were at 7,787.

“Nearly a 50% decline in initial claims is great news for Oklahoma businesses and the state workforce as Oklahomans continue to get back to work,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “The decline is a promising indicator of the direction we’re heading.”

Continued claims for the same week dropped by 3,030 from the week before. For the week ending July 17, continued claims reached 37,285.

People who need to file for unemployment benefits can do so here.

The state is also offering $1,200 as part of its back to work initiative. People who filed for unemployment between May 2 to 15 and who work two part-time or one full-time job for six consecutive weeks are eligible to apply, and can do so here.

