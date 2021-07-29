Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will continue reviewing and adjusting tax returns in this category throughout the summer.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds as the Internal Revenue Service continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

Direct deposit refunds will begin July 28 while paper checks will begin July 31. This fourth round of refunds average more than $1,600, according to the IRS.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will continue reviewing and adjusting tax returns in this category throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at the Grady County hospital where Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Stephens County officer-involved shooting suspect arrested
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Fire marshals told people who live at Southwest Mobile Park Home that they'd be shutting off...
People without a home after city shuts off electricity at mobile home park
New details in Grady County deadly crash
Jeffrey Timms
Man arrested for attack in Grandfield

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden remarks on vaccination efforts, urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
FILE IMAGE - Experts stress far more research is needed — and getting underway — to tell if...
Research looks for possible COVID tie to later Alzheimer’s
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
Vaccinations gain momentum as mask mandates are reinstated
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth