Jackson County Memorial Hospital reinstating Coronavirus precautions

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital is putting some COVID-19 precautions back into place.

In a press release Thursday, officials with the hospital said masks are mandatory.

They are also going back to screening every visitor coming into the hospital for Coronavirus symptoms.

The hospital will allow two visitors at a time in rooms.

They said COVID patient visitation policy has not changed since the last surge, and death and dying situations, minors and individuals with impairments will continue to be the exception.

