Lawton Police Department needs help identifying armed burglars

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is calling for the public’s help in identifying armed burglars.

Investigators said the men in the Ring doorbell video committed a first degree burglary in the early morning hours of July 25, after they kicked down the door.

Any information can be reported anonymously by calling 355-INFO or online.

A cash reward is available for a tip which leads to a felony arrest.

