Lawton Police Department needs help identifying armed burglars

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is calling for the public’s help in identifying armed burglars.

Investigators said the men in the Ring doorbell video committed a first degree burglary in the early morning hours of July 25, after they kicked down the door.

Any information can be reported anonymously by calling 355-INFO or online.

A cash reward is available for a tip which leads to a felony arrest.

