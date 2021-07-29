Expert Connections
Man arrested following chase in Lawton

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police were led on a short chase by car and by foot at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Scott McClesky was pulled over for a seatbelt violation before leading officers on a chase which began around the 1400 block of Columbia, until he was arrested near 15th and Bell.

McClesky now faces several charges including resisting and eluding from police officers, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle which was reported out of Wichita Falls.

The female in the car also ran away from the scene, it’s unclear at this time if she’s been arrested.

