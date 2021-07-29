More than 1,800 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma on Thursday reported 1,806 new Coronavirus cases statewide.

10 new deaths were also reported Thursday according to the CDC, which brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began to 8,723.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 10,679 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma according to OSDH:

Comanche County: 367

Grady County: 53

Stephens County: 81

Caddo County: 33

Jackson County: 20

Beckham County: 26

Washita County: 23

Kiowa County: 13

Tillman County: 9

Jefferson County: 12

Cotton County: 4

Greer County: 4

Harmon County: 2

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.