More than 1,800 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma has gone up to 1,268.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma on Thursday reported 1,806 new Coronavirus cases statewide.

10 new deaths were also reported Thursday according to the CDC, which brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began to 8,723.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 10,679 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma according to OSDH:

  • Comanche County: 367
  • Grady County: 53
  • Stephens County: 81
  • Caddo County: 33
  • Jackson County: 20
  • Beckham County: 26
  • Washita County: 23
  • Kiowa County: 13
  • Tillman County: 9
  • Jefferson County: 12
  • Cotton County: 4
  • Greer County: 4
  • Harmon County: 2

