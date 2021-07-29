New details in Grady County fatal crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a multi-car accident in Grady County happened before 9 p.m. on July 29 about a half-mile south of Chickasha.

They said Samantha Gunroe of Amber was headed east on US-81 when she crossed in front of another driver, causing the car to hit hers on the driver side.

Gunroe’s car ended up in the north lane and hit a third car, before leaving the road and running into a metal gate and a fourth car.

She was pinned for about 20 minutes before fire crews pulled her from the wreck.

Gunroe was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

