Oklahoma Universities adjust COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several Oklahoma universities are adjusting their coronavirus plans in response to new guidelines from the CDC.

Officials with Oklahoma State University said though state law bans requiring masks, they will still encourage students to mask up while in public spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the University of Oklahoma plans to announce its updated COVID protocols soon.

Schools across the state lifted their mask and social distance protocols as COVID cases fell.

But with the delta variant spreading rapidly, the CDC reversed its loosened mask guidance, urging people to cover their face wile in public and indoors.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.