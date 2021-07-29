UPDATE: OSBI changes details of Wednesday officer involved shooting, suspects identified

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also released updated information Thursday on an officer-involved shooting in Stephens County.

On Thursday, officials said Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police pulled over a vehicle at a business just south of the Lawton/Duncan Y and the officer tried to take the driver, Matthew Davis, into custody.

At some point, the two got into an altercation that ended with the officer firing his weapon, though they said the suspect fired no shots at the officer. On Wednesday, an OSBI press release said a “shootout” occurred after a traffic stop.

OSBI said Davis then took off while the other two people in the car were interviewed at the scene and released, while Davis was later found and arrested in Loco.

Two other people were arrested along with Davis in Loco.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said Davis is being held in the Stephens County Jail on a complaint of obstructing and resisting an officer.

Sheriff McKinney said two other people were also arrested in Loco for helping Davis hide from authorities.

35-year-old Fulecha Hope is being held on complaints of harboring and abetting a fugitive while Bryan Odom is being held for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

The OSBI says details of ongoing investigations are subject to change as new information emerges.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.