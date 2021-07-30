Expert Connections
1,777 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The newest number brings the seven-day average of new cases to 1,351.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,777 new Coronavirus cases for Friday.

There are currently 11,532 presumed active cases according to the OSDH.

The CDC, meanwhile, reported eight new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in the Sooner State to 8,731.

